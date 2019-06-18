GORDO ON SCHWARTZ: How did opponents limit him to three goals in his first 41 games this season? Schwartz's all-around play was typically outstanding this season as evidenced by his strong possession metrics (55 percent Corsi For, 54.3 Fenwick For). Back in 2017-18 he started fast (35 points, plus-23 rating in his first 30 games) before suffering a broken foot. Schwartz finally picked up his offense down the stretch of this season by scoring eight goals in his last 28 games. Then he scored 12 times during the playoffs, including timely hat tricks in the series-clinching victory over Winnipeg and in the huge 5-0 victory at San Jose.
