JADEN SCHWARTZ, Forward

GORDO ON SCHWARTZ: After scoring just 11 goals during the 2018-19 season, he bounced back with 25 goals and 33 assists this season. He finished well before the pandemic break, producing 16 points in his last 19 games. He played a strong all-around game, delivering 60 hits and claiming 50 takeaways while earning strong possession metrics.
Schwartz tried to lead the postseason charge, delivering 18 hits and scoring four times — all at even strength — but his 11 giveaways contributed to the quick exit.
Grade: A-minus
