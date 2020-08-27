 Skip to main content
JADEN SCHWARTZ, Forward
JADEN SCHWARTZ, Forward

Schwartz: report card

GORDO ON SCHWARTZ: After scoring just 11 goals during the 2018-19 season, he bounced back with 25 goals and 33 assists this season. He finished well before the pandemic break, producing 16 points in his last 19 games. He played a strong all-around game, delivering 60 hits and claiming 50 takeaways while earning strong possession metrics.

Schwartz tried to lead the postseason charge, delivering 18 hits and scoring four times — all at even strength — but his 11 giveaways contributed to the quick exit.

Grade: A-minus

