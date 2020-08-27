JAKE ALLEN, Goalie

GORDO ON ALLEN: He did an excellent job in the No. 2 role this season, posting career bests ratios — 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage — while backing up Jordan Binnington. Advanced metrics credited him with 11.25 goals saved above average. He gave the team a huge playoff lift by beating the Canucks twice even the series at 2-2. Overall he was 2-2 with a 1.89 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Edmonton bubble.
Either he boosted his trade value or earned the chance to bid for the 2021-21 starting role here, depending on how GM Doug Armstrong plays it.
Grade: A
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.