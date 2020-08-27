 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JAKE ALLEN, Goalie
0 comments

JAKE ALLEN, Goalie

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Allen: report card

GORDO ON ALLEN: He did an excellent job in the No. 2 role this season, posting career bests ratios — 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage — while backing up Jordan Binnington. Advanced metrics credited him with 11.25 goals saved above average. He gave the team a huge playoff lift by beating the Canucks twice even the series at 2-2. Overall he was 2-2 with a 1.89 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Edmonton bubble.

Either he boosted his trade value or earned the chance to bid for the 2021-21 starting role here, depending on how GM Doug Armstrong plays it.

Grade: A

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports