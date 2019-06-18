GORDO ON ALLEN: His GAA has climbed over the last five seasons: from 2.28 to 2.35, 2.42, 2.75 and 2.83. His save percentage declined over the last four seasons: from .920 to .915, .906 and .905. That's what you call a trend. This was his make-or-break season, since the team let security blanket Carter Hutton depart as a free agent. Allen broke, going 8-9-2 under the home-ice spotlight with a 3.65 GAA and an .878 save percentage. That struggle and Ville Husso's injury-ruined season at San Antonio gave Binnington his long-awaited NHL chance.
