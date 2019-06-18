GORDO ON BOUWMEESTER: It took him a while to fully recover from hip surgery. In fact, Bouwmeester, 35, appeared to be skating around with a giant fork stuck in his back during the first few months of the season. Back on Dec. 11 he was lugging around a minus-14 rating. But he and Parayko became a formidable shutdown pairing for the stretch run and Bouwmeester became one of the team's postseason MVPs. He contributed seven assists, earned a plus-9 rating and blocked 46 shots while facing top offensive lines during the postseason. After playing 1,259 regular season and playoff games, Bouwmeester finally got to hoist the Cup.
