JAY BOUWMEESTER, Defenseman

GORDO ON BOUWMEESTER: He was doing his usual solid job when a frightening cardiac incident ended his season and likely his career. In 56 games, Bouwmeester blocked 68 shots and earned a plus-6 rating while seeing 58.2 percent of his zone starts in the defensive end. He and Colton Parayko formed an effective shutdown pairing with their wide wingspan and strong sticks.
The Blues missed his leadership when they came back from the pandemic shutdown and fell flat in bubble hockey.
Grade: B
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.