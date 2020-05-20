JAYBO'S FUTURE IN HOCKEY?

QUESTION: Can you envision Jay Bouwmeester taking a front office position somewhere in the near future?
TOM T.: He could. Jay would probably be best as a skills coach, working with players on technical areas, because he's really good at that. It will be a balance for him of how much he wants to be around the game vs. how much he wants to be around the players. Being in the front office with a team would obviously keep him around a squad more, and much of that would depend on where he wants to live, if he wants to stay in St. Louis or go back to his offseason home in Canada.
Doug Armstrong's MO is he would make Bouwmeester an advisor or assistant general manager -- he's big on that kind of thing -- and Bo certainly knows the game. Being a skills coach could keep him around the sport but not tie him down to one team and give him more family time. Jay likes family time.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.