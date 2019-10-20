Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

Jedd Gyorko hits into a fielder's choice during the April 28 game against the Reds. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON GYORKO: He played for the Cardinals this season, remember? A series of injuries limited him to 62 plate appearances in 38 games before the team traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gyorko hit .196 with two homers and seven RBIs before departing. He was a shell of the man who clubbed 50 homers and provided reliable fielding during the 2016 and '17 seasons.

Grade: D