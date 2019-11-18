QUESTION: Did the Cardinals get burned by the Astros cheating scandal because they hired the hitting coach who was part of the organization during the time period of the sign stealing?
GOOLD: I guess this is going to be the question du jour because the answers earlier aren't enough. We'll be revisiting it a lot. In 2017, Jeff Albert was not with the major-league team in Houston. It was one of the first things I checked after reading the excellent coverage and reporting and investigative work by Drellich and Rosenthal in The Athletic. He was in the minors at the time, and then came to the Astros in 2018.
I get that you're saying he was in the organization, but I have a hard time making that leap, candidly, and trust me I'd look for if it could. The lengths to which the Astros will go to win and to prove they're smarter than people -- man, I find that stuff fascinating. Even have asked Luhnow if that's the reputation he's comfortable with: Win at all costs and smarter than the rest. He declined to comment.
The documented allegations from 2018, when Albert was in the majors, have mostly revolved around photos taken of the opposing team's dugout and attempts to steal signs. When asked about that, Albert didn't have much to say. And the Cardinals have only reaffirmed their commitment to Albert (above middle, in the Cardinals dugout) and said any vetting that needed to happen happened and they're comfortable with their hiring. Of course, that's what you'd expect them to say.
But right now the dots don't connect, and the questions asked haven't brought any answers that would connect those dots.