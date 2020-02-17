JEFF ALBERT ON A HOT SEAT?

QUESTION: You asked Jeff Albert about the Astros scandal. He seemed sincere, but I find it hard to believe he didn’t know anything if the cheating happened in 2018. Does he still have a cloud over his head?
GOOLD: Not literally, no.
But it's pretty simple for Albert. The Cardinals offense had better produce. His approach needs to see results, and now. The patience is shorter, and yes the Astros' scandal -- regardless of what he knows or doesn't, what you believe he did or what he says he didn't -- plays into that.
The Cardinals want results. They want to see the reasons he was hired manifest into better hitters, and fast.
Photo: Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert (center) instructs outfielders Lane Thomas (left) and Harrison Bader. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)