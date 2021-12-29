Jim Thomas' most memorable stories of 2021

COVID has wreaked havoc on sportswriting. As pretty much a lifelong beat writer, working the locker room, interviewing players and coaches face to face is the lifeblood, the bread-and-butter of the craft. The Zoom world has taken that intimacy away.
Even so, the challenge, the goal, remains the same. Look for human interest, the little nuggets, the details that can breathe life into a story and perhaps reveal something about an athlete’s or coach’s personality. That has always been much more interesting to me than say, analytics for the sake of analytics.
Even before the advent of Zoom sportswriting, the overall decrease in access has been the biggest change in the business over the last 20 years or so. Other than the arrival of the internet, that is.
But there have still been fun stories to write, and here are five of my favorites from 2021:
1. Once upon a time, I was a football writer. There can’t be many Hall of Famers who have had as many distinctive moments in a career as wide receiver Isaac Bruce of the St. Louis Rams. This was a fun stroll down memory lane as Bruce provided fascinating insight on some of those magic moments with details that were previously unknown or perhaps forgotten over the years. Read the story.
2. In more than 40 years of sportswriting, Blues forward David Perron has been one of the most entertaining players to cover. This story was ready to run as part of our Blues’ playoff preview section last spring, then Perron came down with COVID just before the playoffs started. So we didn’t run the story then, but were able to revive and retool it for our 2021-22 season preview section this October. Read the story.
3. Our newspaper’s commitment to covering the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., helps us get in on the ground floor with many of the Blues’ younger players. Since coming to the Blues’ beat in 2017, I’ve been fascinated with the strange and heartwarming world of hockey traditions. This story deals with one such tradition: veterans taking young players into their homes as they get their feet wet in the NHL. Read the story.
4. When you get to know players, you build up trust. And when you build up trust, you get better interviews. Vince Dunn is about as old as my youngest son, and during his time in St. Louis, he frequently teased me like one of my sons would. In this interview, Dunn expressed true sadness over his departure from the Blues in the expansion draft to the Seattle Kraken. Read the story.
5. In an age when many bloggers and media members cover teams from their couch, the Post-Dispatch remains committed to covering every game, every practice in person — at no small expense. There’s nothing like being in the stadium, at the rink for a game. You never know for sure what’s going to happen. The performance by Jordan Binnington in Winnipeg on Nov. 9, and the reaction of the crowd, was one such experience. Read the story.