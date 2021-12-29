Jim Thomas' most memorable stories of 2021

COVID has wreaked havoc on sportswriting. As pretty much a lifelong beat writer, working the locker room, interviewing players and coaches face to face is the lifeblood, the bread-and-butter of the craft. The Zoom world has taken that intimacy away.

Even so, the challenge, the goal, remains the same. Look for human interest, the little nuggets, the details that can breathe life into a story and perhaps reveal something about an athlete’s or coach’s personality. That has always been much more interesting to me than say, analytics for the sake of analytics.

Even before the advent of Zoom sportswriting, the overall decrease in access has been the biggest change in the business over the last 20 years or so. Other than the arrival of the internet, that is.

But there have still been fun stories to write, and here are five of my favorites from 2021: