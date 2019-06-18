Subscribe for 99¢
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

Goalie Jordan Binnington and defenseman Joel Edmundson watch a shot that bounced off Binnington during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON EDMUNDSON: The Blues hoped he would establish himself as a Top 4 defenseman this season, but that didn't happen. Sometimes Edmundson played in the Top 4, sometimes he played on the third pairing and sometimes he was a healthy scratch. He chipped in with some offense (goal, five assists) and blocked 36 shots in 22 playoff games. But his puck management was erratic. Edmundson also suffered 24 giveaways against just four takeaways in the postseason after posting a similarly bad ratio (41/9) during the regular season.

Grade: B-MINUS