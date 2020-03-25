7. JOHAN OVIEDO, Righthanded Pitcher

Bats/Throws: R/R ... Height: 6-6 ... Age: 22
Acquired: International free agent (Cuba), 2016.
In 2019: 12-8, 4.73 ERA, 29 games (28 starts), 146 2/3 IP, 163 K, 76 BB, 1.53 WHIP at Class A Palm Beach and Class AA Springfield, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 11.
MLB.com ranking: No. 12.
Scouting report: Years before the Cardinals signed Oviedo, they did what they could to scout the Cuban teen in international tournaments and settings. They had pieced together a dossier on him and made him a target of interest when word came that he was in the Dominican Republic. They moved fast to sign him, for a bonus of $1.9 million.
He had all the look of a seven-figure standout. A frame built for power. An arm that supplied it. A feel for multiple pitches. What he could learn was control, how to harness it all. For Oviedo, that started with his diet. As detailed in Sunday’s Post-Dispatch, Oviedo saw a presentation on nutrition with other Cardinal minor-leaguers and grabbed up all the literature he could. With the help of his girlfriend at the time – who helped him learn English – Oviedo rethought his diet. He shed fat. He gained strength. And, as a result, he felt more consistency and drive in his delivery this spring. Better control has followed.
“Oviedo stands an imposing 6-foot-6 with long limbs that are both a blessing and a curse,” Baseball America says. “He generates easy velocity on a 94-98 mph fastball that plays up with extension out of his large frame, making it a potential plus pitch.” Oviedo also has a curveball, a slider, and a changeup. The slider is the best of the three. That has scouts wondering if he’ll be able to develop the changeup to stay a starter – or fast-tracked to the majors as a reliever because his fastball/slider combo plays.
He’ll likely debut as a reliever, but this year will go a long way to determining if the Cardinals develop him as one. One scout said he saw an “identity change” with Oviedo this spring – meaning he had more polish, more resolved on the mound, readier to make a move on from Class AA and up.
ETA: Situationally, 2021.
