Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

John Brebbia pitches in relief during Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON BREBBIA: Brebbia was solid overall again this season, going 3-4 with 12 holds and a 3.59 ERA in 66 middle-relief appearances. He allowed 25 percent of his inherited runners to score. Brebbia struggled in September (0-1, 7.36 ERA, .344 batting average against) and during postseason play  (6.00 ERA in five appearances) as wear and tear took its toll.

Grade: C-Plus