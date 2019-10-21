GORDO ON BREBBIA: Brebbia was solid overall again this season, going 3-4 with 12 holds and a 3.59 ERA in 66 middle-relief appearances. He allowed 25 percent of his inherited runners to score. Brebbia struggled in September (0-1, 7.36 ERA, .344 batting average against) and during postseason play (6.00 ERA in five appearances) as wear and tear took its toll.
