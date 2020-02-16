JOHN BREBBIA, Righthander

Age: 29
2019 stats: 3-4, 0 Saves, 3.59 ERA, 72.2 IP, 27 BB, 87 K, 1.183 WHIP, 10.8 K/9
GOOLD'S TAKE: In 161 games spread over three seasons with the Cardinals’ bullpen, Brebbia has proven steady – and that is the backbone of his bid to inherit the ninth. Brebbia’s WHIP in 2018 (1.164) was close to his WHIP in 2019. His strikeout rate didn’t vary. What did was his usage. Brebbia spent the season in the majors as a constant for the Cardinals’ bullpen – just without a constant role. He was used to absorb leftover innings and asked to hold close games.
Brebbia’s durability and affability could put him back in a similar role as his service time chugs steadily towards arbitration, but his performance invites a look for a high-leverage spot, and the ninth. He did not get a save last season (one of the few yearlong relievers who didn’t), but he was upper-crust when it came to getting swings and misses on his fastball and he was one of the best on the team at first-pitch strikes. He attacks. Hitters rarely square up his fastball. He gets hit in the air, but he’s not hit hard.
He’s not going to defy the hitter with Helsley’s velocity or Gallego’s movement, rather there’s a clockwork like aspect to Brebbia’s claim.