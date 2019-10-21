GORDO ON GANT: He was so good in his set-up role that manager Mike Shildt pitched him again and again and again . . . until Gant finally hit a wall. He finished 11-1 overall with three saves, 19 holds and a 3.66 ERA. He was nearly unhittable in April and May. But Gant's ERAs during the last four months soared to 4.00, 4.50, 4.00 and 13.50, so the Cardinals left him off their playoff roster. Overall, he allowed 31 percent of his inherited runners to score.
