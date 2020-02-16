JOHN GANT, Righthander

Age: 27
2019 stats: 11-1, 3 Saves, 3.66 ERA, 64 Games, 66.1 IP, 34 BB, 60 K, 1.281 WHIP, 8.1 K/9
GOOLD'S TAKE: Regardless of who was the closer, Gant quickly established himself as the Cardinals’ leading setup man for the first half of the season. He plucked off 11 wins by being used in close/tied games, and there was a stretch during June when it appeared he might be the team’s best chance to be an All-Star. A rash of walks undermined his innings late and cost him a spot in the postseason bullpen. He allowed 16 runs and 19 walks in his final 21 2/3 innings.
The chance for a flurry of walks would be costly in the closer role, putting a premium on Gant showing two things this spring to make his case: efficiency and accuracy. Gant’s Vulcan-grip changeup can have similar results as Gallego’s pitches when it comes to strike outs, and the righthanded Gant does have some deception that allows his fastball to play above its velocity.