GORDO ON MOZELIAK AND GIRSCH: President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch worked the phones before the MLB trade deadline and failed to come up with a suitable trade fit. They did not meet their objective of adding more pitching. They didn't make a bad trade just to make a trade and, as it turned out, the Cardinals found just enough internal solutions to eke out a division title and win their NLDS against the Braves. So that's a plus.
But the big offseason trade for Paul Goldschmidt yielded somewhat disappointing results — his 2019 numbers were well off his '18 production for Arizona — and that $130 million contract extension compounds that concern. Mike Leake (traded), Brett Cecil (hurt) and Luke Gregerson (released) ate up $17.75 million of the payroll. On the other hand, home-grown talent like Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Tommy Edman drove the team forward.
But a challenging offseason has arrived for this management team. Matt Carpenter's inexplicable $39 million extension will handcuff the Cardinals this winter, as will the $33 million still owed Dexter Fowler.