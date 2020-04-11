JOHNNY HOPP, Center Fielder, 1944

While the captain Terry Moore, one of the slickest fielders of his era and heart of the Swifties, was serving in World War II, Hopp took over as the everyday center fielder and had a career year on the way to the Cardinals’ third consecutive NL pennant. Hopp, who spent seven of his 14 big-league seasons in St. Louis, set career highs in hits (177), runs (106), doubles (35), homers (11) and RBIs (72) in his season as the starting center fielder. In an MVP ballot race that saw six Cardinals receive votes and Marty Marion win, Hopp finished 18th.
All-October: Pepper Martin, 1931 — Gas House Gang’s igniter was 12-for-24 (.500) in Series.
