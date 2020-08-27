JORDAN BINNINGTON, Goalie

GORDO ON BINNINGTON: Overall, he did OK in the regular season. He finished 30-13-7 with a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage behind an excellent team defense. But his inconsistency was evident in his ugly road splits (3.20 GAA, .903 save percentage away from Enterprise Center) and his overall struggle in January (3.61 GAA, .866 save percentage in seven games). His expected goals above average sank from 13.74 to 3.31. And his postseason was an unmitigated disaster (0-5, 4.72, .851).
The resilience that bolstered him during the 2019 Stanley Cup run evaporated. He faces a long offseason of self-reflection.
Grade: D+
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.