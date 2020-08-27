 Skip to main content
JORDAN BINNINGTON, Goalie
JORDAN BINNINGTON, Goalie

Binnington: report card

GORDO ON BINNINGTON: Overall, he did OK in the regular season. He finished 30-13-7 with a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage behind an excellent team defense. But his inconsistency was evident in his ugly road splits (3.20 GAA, .903 save percentage away from Enterprise Center) and his overall struggle in January (3.61 GAA, .866 save percentage in seven games). His expected goals above average sank from 13.74 to 3.31. And his postseason was an unmitigated disaster (0-5, 4.72, .851).

The resilience that bolstered him during the 2019 Stanley Cup run evaporated. He faces a long offseason of self-reflection.

Grade: D+

