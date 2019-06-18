GORDO ON BINNINGTON: You know the story: He came to training camp as the No. 4 Blues goaltender and ended up saving this team's season.
Binnington went 24-5-1 with a 1.89 goal-against average and a .927 save percentage during the regular season. Then he won 16 playoff games en route to the Cup, shaking off some rough outings (six games with four or more goals allowed) along the way. The Blues liked their chances in Game 7 of the Cup Final because of his strong track record (7-2 with a 1.86 GAA and .933 save percentage) after losing the previous playoff game.