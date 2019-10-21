Team up with us for 99¢
Phillies in town for three games against Cardinals at Busch

Jordan Hicks closes out the May 6 win against the Phillies with a strikeout of Rhys Hoskins. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON HICKS: He kept pumping gas until his elbow finally gave out. Hicks (2-2, 14 saves in 15 tries, three holds, 3.14 ERA) regularly hit 100 mph on the radar gun until a torn ligament sent him off for Tommy John surgery. After seeing how former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal struggled with his control after elbow repairs, this team must handle Hicks with care during his comeback.

Grade: A