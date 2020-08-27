JORDAN KYROU, Forward

GORDO ON KYROU: We saw glimpses of his great offensive promise, but he still has to win over Berube. He produced just four goals and five assists in 28 regular-season games while averaging 10:54 per game. His puck management was OK; he produced a 13-6 takeaway-giveaway ratio. Kyrou got harder on the puck as the regular season progressed.
He got a postseason look due to the roster attrition, but produced no points in five games. The bulk of his potential remains untapped.
Grade: C-minus
