JORDAN KYROU, Forward
JORDAN KYROU, Forward

Kyrou: report card

GORDO ON KYROU: We saw glimpses of his great offensive promise, but he still has to win over Berube. He produced just four goals and five assists in 28 regular-season games while averaging 10:54 per game. His puck management was OK; he produced a 13-6 takeaway-giveaway ratio. Kyrou got harder on the puck as the regular season progressed.

He got a postseason look due to the roster attrition, but produced no points in five games. The bulk of his potential remains untapped.

Grade: C-minus

Sports