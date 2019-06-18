Subscribe for 99¢
181025 jbf blues-24662463

Blues' Jordan Kyrou fights Markus Nutivaara of Columbus for control of the puck in the Oct. 25 game at Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON KYROU: He deserves an "A" for his work with the San Antonio Rampage: 43 points in 47 games as a rookie in the American Hockey League. That reaffirmed his standing as a high-end offensive prospect. But Kyrou, 21, was unable to impress Berube during his brief stints with the Blues. He had a goal and two assists while averaging just 9:40 in ice time during his first 16 NHL games.

Grade: B-MINUS