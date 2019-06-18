GORDO ON NOLAN: Remember when the Blues played pond hockey against Winnipeg during an 8-4 loss? Remember how Patrik Laine scored five times in that game? The next time the teams played Nolan earned an elbowing penalty 128 seconds into the game to set the tone in a 1-0 victory. Like MacEachern, he is a straight-line player who came up from the AHL to fill in (two assists in 14 games) and help Berube establish more team toughness. For that he got to celebrate his third Cup after playing for two championship teams in Los Angeles.
