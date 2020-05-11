JORDAN RULES? NOT IN BASEBALL
JORDAN RULES? NOT IN BASEBALL

1994: Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan ponders a question during a news conference in Chicago on Feb. 7, 1994, after he signed a minor league contract with the White Sox. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What are your recollections of Michael Jordan's ill-advised attempt to play professional baseball? Just how bad was he?

COMMISH: Jordan didn't have any pop in his bat and his arm was weak. But he did steal 30 bases and he hit .202 which, considering he hadn't played in 14 years, isn't that bad. It's better than most big-league pitchers would have done and they get to bat at least a few times every year.

