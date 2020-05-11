JORDAN RULES? NOT IN BASEBALL

QUESTION: What are your recollections of Michael Jordan's ill-advised attempt to play professional baseball? Just how bad was he?
COMMISH: Jordan didn't have any pop in his bat and his arm was weak. But he did steal 30 bases and he hit .202 which, considering he hadn't played in 14 years, isn't that bad. It's better than most big-league pitchers would have done and they get to bat at least a few times every year.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.