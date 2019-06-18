GORDO ON SCHMALTZ: He got one last chance to earn a role with the Blues and failed. Schmaltz played 20 games, earned two assists and a minus-7 rating and once again settled back into the AHL after clearing waivers. That minus-22 rating in 36 games at San Antonio didn't exactly boost his stock with the Blues or any other NHL team seeking a depth defenseman.
TRENDING:
Most Popular
-
Blues updates: Shoulder injury for Tarasenko; surgery for Kyrou
-
Gordo: Blues' dream stayed alive thanks to Bouwmeester
-
Hochman: 'It was magical.' STL's Patrick Maroon and family added local touch to Blues parade
-
Yelich trade continues to haunt Cardinals as Marlins rookie pitcher blanks them again
-
Yamamoto shuts down Cardinals again as Miami wins 6-0