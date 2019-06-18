Subscribe for 99¢
Blues vs. Blackhawks at Enterprise Center

Jordan Schmaltz is tied up by Chicago's Luke Johnson in the Oct. 27 game at Enterprise Center. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON SCHMALTZ: He got one last chance to earn a role with the Blues and failed. Schmaltz played 20 games, earned two assists and a minus-7 rating and once again settled back into the AHL after clearing waivers. That minus-22 rating in 36 games at San Antonio didn't exactly boost his stock with the Blues or any other NHL team seeking a depth defenseman.

Grade: F