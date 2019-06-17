QUESTION: What has Jose Martinez done to inspire more at-bats? The thing he does best is hit, but he's only been an average hitter this season.
GOOLD: It's a fair question. Jose Martinez has the highest batting average on the team -- .281 -- but when you work you're way down the slash line his offensive production does veer toward average hitter.
An average hitter in the majors right now has a slash of .250/.321/.428 - .749 OPS.
Jose Martinez has a slash line of .281/.348/.393 - .747 OPS
His slugging percentage is below average so you see his OPS sink to average. He's getting on base a lot with a high average, but not doing as much damage with those hits. And that is also what has him toward the bottom of the Cardinals regulars when it comes to OPS. We've seen the playing time respond. Hot streak, he starts. Or sometimes subbing in for struggling teammates. But like Monday he's not in the lineup, and he hasn't had that long stretch of starts like we saw a few weeks ago.