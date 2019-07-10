Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals take it home against Angels

Jose Martinez tosses his bat after driving in a run with a hit against the Angels on June 21. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

GORDO ON J. MARTINEZ: Like many of his teammates, he punished the ball back in April. He hit .400 with 12 runs scored and 13 RBIs. Then Martinez (.285, eight homers, 31 RBIs overall) had nearly as many strikeouts (31) as hits (33) during the next two months before heating up with a recent eight-game hitting streak. Martinez has worked hard to improve in right field, but his lack of range dooms him to poor defensive metrics.

Grade: B