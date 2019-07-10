GORDO ON J. MARTINEZ: Like many of his teammates, he punished the ball back in April. He hit .400 with 12 runs scored and 13 RBIs. Then Martinez (.285, eight homers, 31 RBIs overall) had nearly as many strikeouts (31) as hits (33) during the next two months before heating up with a recent eight-game hitting streak. Martinez has worked hard to improve in right field, but his lack of range dooms him to poor defensive metrics.
TRENDING:
Most Popular
-
Gordo: Cardinals' front office in a jam as organization's talent base erodes
-
Comeback looks unlikely as Ankiel nears what agent Boras calls 'decision time'
-
Goold: Players want answers about livelier baseballs amid home run 'explosion'
-
All-Star notebook: Slugger Alonso calls Cards' Goldschmidt 'a guy I want to emulate'
-
Hochman: Five Cards 'wild cards' heading into MLB's second half
Print Ads
Ads
Attn Advertising Department
405-745-1100