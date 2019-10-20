Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 2

Jose Martinez smacks a double in Game 2 of the NLCS vs. Washington. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON J. MARTINEZ: Game 4 of the NLCS vividly illustrated his good and his bad. On one hand, he smashed a two-run double off the right-center field wall. On the other hand, he bailed on a shallow fly ball that was his to catch all the way. That mishap helped spark a seven-run first inning for the Nationals. Martinez can hit (7-for-13 in the playoffs!) but he cannot field well. His defensive runs saved per 1,200 innings during the regular season came in at minus-19. Ouch.

Grade: C