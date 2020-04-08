JT'S BET: HOCKEY SEASON IS OVER

QUESTION: Your colleague BenFred seems to think the restart of the hockey season is a longshot. What say ye? Tell us everything you know.
JT: If I had to bet, I'd say hockey season is done.
But the NHL still has some time on its side. In an interview Tuesday, Gary Bettman mentioned playing summer hockey — that's the first time I've heard him mention it. But he also mentioned for the first time the possibility of not playing any more regular-season games. As for right now, the NHL is basically in a holding pattern, waiting to see if the coranavirus dies down substantially. The NHL does not have to rush a decision at this point.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.