JT'S BET: HOCKEY SEASON IS OVER
0 comments

  • 0
St. Louis Blues fans Game 6 watch party

Blues fans at a watch party in downtown St. Louis for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last June. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Your colleague BenFred seems to think the restart of the hockey season is a longshot. What say ye? Tell us everything you know.

JT: If I had to bet, I'd say hockey season is done.

But the NHL still has some time on its side. In an interview Tuesday, Gary Bettman mentioned playing summer hockey — that's the first time I've heard him mention it. But he also mentioned for the first time the possibility of not playing any more regular-season games. As for right now, the NHL is basically in a holding pattern, waiting to see if the coranavirus dies down substantially. The NHL does not have to rush a decision at this point. 

