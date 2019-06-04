QUESTION: Junior Fernandez is under 1.00 ERA and WHIP at Springfield. Any word on his potential movement?
GOOLD: Up. He was picked out by an evaluator I trust as a breakthrough candidate this season. He has grown, gained strength, and really seemed to be putting together the mechanics that would allow for more consistency around the plate. These were big strides for him, and you're seeing the results connect with that prediction. Kudos to that scout who saw it coming.
And Fernandez is rising.
Photo: Junior Fernandez (left) talks to Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez during spring training in 2017. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)