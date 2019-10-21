Team up with us for 99¢
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

Junior Fernandez looks to the outfield as Milwaukee's Ryan Braun rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam off Fernandez in the ninth inning on Sept. 15. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON FERNANDEZ: He was the one of the organization's bright spots, starring at Palm Beach (four saves, 1.54 ERA), Springfield (1-1, five saves, 1.55 ERA) and Memphis (2-1, two saves, 1.48 ERA) and rising all the way to the majors. But Fernandez (5.40 ERA in 13 outings) was not quite ready for high-leverage work for the Cardinals, as he proved while blowing three saves in September. He may suffer Ryan Braun nightmares all winter.

Grade: C-Minus