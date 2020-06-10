JUST CALL IT A SEASON AND MOVE ON?
JUST CALL IT A SEASON AND MOVE ON?

The Blues raise their Stanley Cup championship banner before opening the season against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Enterprise Center. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

COMMENT: Why wouldn't the NHL just put the 2019-20 season in the history books and start up the 2020-21 season as already planned — September camps, October start, playoff next April, etc.? Staging the playoffs in a hub city with no fans is a waste of resources. Just put 2019-20 in the books as is — "no Cup champion that year because there was a pandemic." Nobody's fan base would be angry/forlorn that their team didn't win the Cup, because it would also mean that no other team won it. Just move on and win next year's!

JT: Well, money has a lot to do with it. Specifically TV dollars. Cancelling the season would affect owners' bottoms lines as well as the salary cap for players.

I also think there's the history of the league factoring in as well. Only twice in over 100 years has there not been a Cup awarded. Once because of the lockout and once because of the Spanish flu in 1918.

To a follow-up comment by another reader who advocated that the NHL move on from the current season, JT replied:

I understand where you're coming from. And I don't think there's any way that the 2020-21 season can start on time — and depending on how late the NHL gets started this summer perhaps the schedule will be altered for a year or two after that.

But imagine if you're a member of the Blues. (Or any other team in the posteason field.) You only have so many years of your career. Team-wise, in the salary-cap era, windows of opportunity stay open for only so long; if you have confidence in the health and safety measures of a return to play, why would you want to just pass on a chance to win the Cup? In a sense it would seem like a wasted year if the season was just canceled.

