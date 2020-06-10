JUST CALL IT A SEASON AND MOVE ON?

COMMENT: Why wouldn't the NHL just put the 2019-20 season in the history books and start up the 2020-21 season as already planned — September camps, October start, playoff next April, etc.? Staging the playoffs in a hub city with no fans is a waste of resources. Just put 2019-20 in the books as is — "no Cup champion that year because there was a pandemic." Nobody's fan base would be angry/forlorn that their team didn't win the Cup, because it would also mean that no other team won it. Just move on and win next year's!
JT: Well, money has a lot to do with it. Specifically TV dollars. Cancelling the season would affect owners' bottoms lines as well as the salary cap for players.
I also think there's the history of the league factoring in as well. Only twice in over 100 years has there not been a Cup awarded. Once because of the lockout and once because of the Spanish flu in 1918.
To a follow-up comment by another reader who advocated that the NHL move on from the current season, JT replied:
I understand where you're coming from. And I don't think there's any way that the 2020-21 season can start on time — and depending on how late the NHL gets started this summer perhaps the schedule will be altered for a year or two after that.
But imagine if you're a member of the Blues. (Or any other team in the posteason field.) You only have so many years of your career. Team-wise, in the salary-cap era, windows of opportunity stay open for only so long; if you have confidence in the health and safety measures of a return to play, why would you want to just pass on a chance to win the Cup? In a sense it would seem like a wasted year if the season was just canceled.
