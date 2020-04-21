JUST SAY 'NO' TO WELCOMING BACK THE NFL

QUESTION: Would you be interested in a hypothetical settlement that agreed to give St. Louis a relocated or expansion NFL team to drop the relocation lawsuit? Like, say, the Chargers?
BENFRED: I'm sure I'll get ripped for this, and that's OK, but no. I don't know why St. Louis should welcome back a league that didn't just let Kroenke do what he did, but helped him every step of the way. Get a settlement so big it blows minds. Or, crush The Shield in court. But I have zero interest in another NFL team coming back to St. Louis.
There's nothing at the moment to suggest a settlement would be pursued by either side. Want to keep reiterating that. Personally, I don't think securing another team -- a relocated one or an expansion one -- should be anywhere on the list of things the St. Louis side wants. You're in a massive, contentious lawsuit with a company that ripped out a business and ripped the city in the process. And the settlement should include an invitation for that business to return? Why?
The league made it very clear how it feels about St. Louis, and St. Louis should not forget that.
