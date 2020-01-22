JUSTIN FAULK, Defenseman

GORDO ON FAULK: After seeing lots of first-unit duty on the Carolina power play, Faulk had to settle for a secondary role here with an average of 1:21 time on ice with the man advantage. After scoring 31 or more points in his previous six years with the Hurricanes, he has produced just 13 so far this season. He has become more offensively assertive during 5-on-5 play and his 194 shot attempts overall rank third on the team. He has added to the team’s defensive toughness with 55 hits and 48 blocked shots. But he is minus-6 and his possession metrics are just OK.