JUSTIN FAULK, Defenseman
Faulk: report card

GORDO ON FAULK: He played an offensive role in Carolina, producing 31 or more points in six consecutive seasons. Back in 2014-15 he broke out for  49 points with heavy power-play usage. Faulk failed to earn that opportunity during his first season here and posted disappointing offensive numbers (five goals, 11 assists, 147 shots on goal, minus-3) as a result. He had one strong playoff game, but overall he produced just one point with nine shots on goal in nine games.

Without offensive pluses to offset his defensive minuses, Faulk endured a tough first year in the STL. Given his $6.5 million cap figure moving forward, the Blues need much more.

Grade: D

