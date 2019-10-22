QUESTION: Will outfielder Justin Williams factor into the roster plans for next year?
GOOLD: Interesting question. He had a good season, especially coming from behind as he did after fracturing his hand in an incident with a TV. The Cardinals needed to see that and they were encouraged by his year. That seems to cement his place on the 40-man roster, and the Cardinals see him as a lefthanded-hitting option that could give them needed depth and allow them to trade from the righthanded-hitting stockpile of outfielders they have. That's what he does most of all. Frees up other outfielders to be traded without leaving them lacking in depth.
He belongs in the conversation for the competition the Cardinals want to create for spring training with Bader, Arozarena, Thomas and Carlson likely all getting looks in center and Williams having to hit his way into the mix.
Follow-up: Was the lack of Tyler O'Neill playing time in September just a side effect of a stable lineup or more of where he stands with the organization?
GOOLD: More about the lineup and his lack of at-bats due to injury to change their look of him as a pinch-hitter. Ravelo got those chances. Arozarena's ability to play center and be a speedster on the bases also helped get him on the roster. O'Neill just spent some important time on the IL and when he returned the ABs weren't there.
Photo: Justin Williams in his first major-league at-bat, with the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2018. (AP Photo)