KEEP THOMAS FOR AS LONG AS POSSIBLE?

QUESTION: Not sure I've seen a more elusive skater and a more accurate passer packaged in one body for the Blues other than Robert Thomas. Would he warrant a longer term deal than normal when he comes due, to make sure he’s a Blue for a while?
TOM T.: Boy, has he looked great skating through traffic, making tight turns, hanging on to pucks, setting up behind the net, dishing passes, making things happen. And he's 20.
The Blues are going to want to keep him for as long as they can, and he's a guy with an upside that's hard to put an upper limit on. You can see his skating now and that's a given. As he learns the game more, he's going to be better on the things like defense and playing away from the puck that will make him a top line center.
He's not a guy the Blues have to bring along slowly, at least offensively. They may have the talent now where they don't have to put him on a top two line, so he can learn other parts of the game, but he clearly has a high level of hockey smarts that guides him on where and when to be in certain places on the ice.
He also needs to learn to shoot more. He's a guy that has the ability to create his own shots.