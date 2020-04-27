KEEPING THE ARENADO STREAK ALIVE

QUESTION: Here is the "every chat has an Arenado question" to keep the record going. Does a lost year mean the Cards will try to get Nolan Arenado next year, or do they just wait until he’s a free agent, assuming he opts out?
GOOLD: Or neither of those things. The lost year only brings that opt-out that much closer to a reality and that much more confusing when it comes to what the Rockies can try to command for him and what the interested teams can count on getting from him. What hasn't changed is whether the Rockies would allow an interested team in talking to Arenado about waiving that opt-out before a deal takes place. He would really want to want out of Colorado to do that -- and then what kind of leverage do the Rockies have?
The hurdles are as high as ever, and the highest of them is only closer now, and just as confusing.
Follow-up: With the finances of baseball likely to change significantly in the next few years, doesn't it make it less likely Arenado opts out of his deal? Hard to see how he would get a contract that would pay him more with teams still trying to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. That would complicate a deal even further because now what teams would even be able to take on that deal, even if they know Arenado isn't opting out?
GOOLD: Entirely possible. I go back to my point: He's going to have to want to leave Colorado for a deal to take place. That hasn't changed. That has been my stance all along. And he's going to have to be public about that wish, most likely. He has control. But the Rockies are going to make him be the one who wants out.
You make a great point that his risk has also changed as a result of this, only adding to the complications.
