KEEPING THE FAITH

COMMENT: This might be too controversial to touch, but I was a bit taken aback by Mo's comments that baseball would help lead the nation back because people needed something to have "faith" in. Mmy reply to him would be that people have a lot more to place faith in than baseball -- their family, friends, and, yes, a higher being.
GOOLD: I asked that question, and he's not saying that baseball replaces the faith in other things. That would be silly. Last I checked, faith is like compliments -- there isn't a finite amount of them in the universe. You can compliment a friend and still have plenty of compliments left over to say something nice to a member of the family or a stranger. Same with faith.
Maybe we have different views of things -- and that's fine -- but I can put faith in my family, in my wife, in my son, and in my friends and family and not have that be equivalent to or a replacement for faith in a game. It's a different faith. There's room for all of it. I won't speak for Mozeliak, but I asked the question and I had a reason for asking the question -- and that was simply to ask what role baseball should play at a time where there are bigger issues, a national crisis, and death.
Put your faith where you wish, where you draw strength, but he's not suggesting faith in baseball is a replacement for other faith. Not at all. Just another place for faith, of some degree.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.