QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Kelly Bryant's use in the run game? Is it a game-flow thing, or could there be more designed runs as we get into SEC play?
MATTER: We've only barely seen that page in the playbook. Here's what Derek Dooley said when asked this week about the QB running game: "Well, we didn't really use it last game (against SEMO). We ran a couple against West Virginia. We'll see. I think it's kind of … I don't know. He does some things on his own. We have some plays where he reads it. We have some plays where he runs it. So it's just a matter of doing it."
Translation: Bryant will run the ball on three different kinds of plays.
1. A pass play that breaks down and leads to a scramble. He's done that a few times.
2. An RPO (run-pass option) or zone-read option where Bryant reads the defense and decides whether to hand off, throw it or keep the ball himself. He's done that a few times.
3. A designed QB run. We've see that a few times but not much lately.
Once the Tigers get into more competitive games I think we'll see more of 2 and 3. He can break tackles and has very good speed. He's going to make plays with his feet. But he also showed against West Virginia that he's not going to give up on a pass just because he's flushed out of the pocket. Maybe a younger Bryant settles for a scramble when the rush gets to him in the backfield, but he did a great job of keeping his eyes up and looking for receivers downfield. Those kind of plays will be the ones NFL teams like — because there's no such thing as a consistently clean pocket on Sundays.