KEN BOYER, Third Baseman, 1964

In his last All-Star season and last 20-homer season, Boyer led the NL with 119 RBIs, won the MVP, and by many measures had the finest season of his career – all will buoying the Cardinals for a World Series run. He hit for a cycle in June, batted .400 against the Phillies in the September surge, and proved timely in the World Series. Boyer’s grand slam in Game 4 provided all of the runs in a 4-3 victory that leveled the series, and he had three hits and three runs in the decisive Game 7 against the Yankees.
All-October: David Freese, 2011 — Walk-off winner in Game 6 was part of record-setting postseason.
