KEN BOYER, Third Baseman, 1964

Ken Boyer Reaches Home

Ken Boyer is greeted at home plate by Cardinals teammates after his pivotal grand slam in Game 4 of the 1964 World Series at Yankee Stadium. The New York Yankees held a 2-1 Series lead, and a 3-0 lead in Game 4. when Boyer connected against Al Downing. (AP Photo)

Teammates welcome Cardinals third baseman Ken Boyer as he reaches home on sixth grand slam homer in fourth World Series game here on Oct. 11, 1964 against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Greeting him are Carl Warwick, Dick Groat and Curt Flood, all of whom were on base when he hit the homer. At left is Bill White, the next batter. Blast put Cards in front, 4-3 at the time. (AP Photo)

In his last All-Star season and last 20-homer season, Boyer led the NL with 119 RBIs, won the MVP, and by many measures had the finest season of his career – all will buoying the Cardinals for a World Series run. He hit for a cycle in June, batted .400 against the Phillies in the September surge, and proved timely in the World Series. Boyer’s grand slam in Game 4 provided all of the runs in a 4-3 victory that leveled the series, and he had three hits and three runs in the decisive Game 7 against the Yankees.

