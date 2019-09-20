Subscribe for 99¢
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Mississippi State by 6 ½

Quick Hit: Quarterback injuries affected both teams last week. Kentucky is now 0-1 behind backup-turned-starter Sawyer Smith, who threw three interceptions against Florida. Tommy Stevens left last week’s game against Kansas State and freshman backup Garrett Shrader couldn’t finish off the Wildcats. A loss will all but eliminate Kentucky from contention in the SEC East, though the Cats never figured to push Georgia in the division this year.

Matter's Pick: Mississippi State 31, Kentucky 24