Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (34) tries to dive into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown but he was stopped by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson (6), and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, center, during a game between the University South Carolina vs University of Missouri at Faurot Field, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Quick Hit: Call this one the SEC East Relevant Bowl. The loser falls to 0-3 in conference play and becomes all but forgotten in the division, if they aren’t already. The Gamecocks ran into a defensive buzzsaw at Missouri last week but has the better weapons in this matchup.