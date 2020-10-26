KERSHAW'S NO KOUFAX

QUESTION: I am rooting against the Dodgers, a large-market team that can purchase any player and are often overhyped. I also don’t like how they flip their bats when they hit a HR, no class. And yes, (Clayton) Kershaw is treated as if he is the second coming of Sandy Koufax, which he clearly is not. What is my penance, Commish?
COMMISH: The Dodgers annoy me, too. But I do like the way they go about situational hitting, i.e., scoring runners from second and/or third with two outs. Also, there won't be another coming of Koufax, trust me.
