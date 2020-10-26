 Skip to main content
KERSHAW'S NO KOUFAX
KERSHAW'S NO KOUFAX

Kershaw stops steal of home, hands Dodgers 3-2 Series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

QUESTION:  I am rooting against the Dodgers, a large-market team that can purchase any player and are often overhyped. I also don’t like how they flip their bats when they hit a HR, no class. And yes, (Clayton) Kershaw is treated as if he is the second coming of Sandy Koufax, which he clearly is not. What is my penance, Commish?

COMMISH: The Dodgers annoy me, too. But I do like the way they go about situational hitting, i.e., scoring runners from second and/or third with two outs. Also, there won't be another coming of Koufax, trust me.

