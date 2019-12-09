QUESTION: A couple of years ago you correctly said the Cards should target Yelich. Any players out there this year, free agent or trade, you think the Cards should target?
GOOLD: I continue to think that Dallas Keuchel would thrive with the Cardinals, give them a different look, and be a fit for them. Aaron Sanchez would be a lottery ticket signing -- good upside, though I'm unsure now of the cost, and that has to be factored in. I know the Cardinals have made the rounds with other teams talking to them about outfielders, but there hasn't been one yet to emerge as the obvious -- and available! -- fit.
That's a lot of what I hope to explore later today and this week to get a better sense of any gems.
Follow-up: Keuchel wasn't incredibly impressive in the NLDS. Do you think that was an anomaly, or a sign of a pitcher's stuff dropping off?
GOOLD: Looking at what Keuchel did with the Braves last season -- not just fixated on the one game -- and how that would translate in front of the St. Louis defense, there's a lot to go on there that should be appealing to the Cardinals.