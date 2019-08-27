QUESTION: Who are key players that must perform up to expectations for Mizzou football to maximize its potential this season?
BENFRED: Kelly Bryant, of course. The reviews of his accuracy in camp were not as glowing as his career numbers suggested. He's got the reputation of a gamer, so let's see.
Albert O. This needs to be his breakout season. He should be a first-round pick in the next draft. Needs to prove he is tough enough and physical enough to dominate like he can.
Jalen Knox (above). Someone needs to take the top off the defense.
A pass rusher. The next special one needs to emerge. Jatorian Hansford? Trajan Jeffcoat if/when he's healthy?
And a curveball: Coach David Gibbs. Odom's defense needs to create more havoc, and he's the turnover maestro who has coached the guys to force and recover more of them.