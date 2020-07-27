KEY TO A BETTER OFFENSE?

COMMENT: DeJong is key to the season offensively. If he can raise his game and give Goldy some pitches to hit in the process, we should be OK. His start is promising.
COMMISH: The even more promising part is that both Goldschmidt and DeJong have started well.
But they weren't going to be the issue. The question was whether the bottom of the order was going to produce, meaning all the outfielders. A mixed bag so far. Fowler and O'Neill both have homered and knocked in two runs. The center fielders are hitless.
Follow-up: Love the way Shildt has crafted the bottom of the lineup. Speed, speed, speed heading back to the top of the lineup. I've never been a fan of the DH, but I liked that part of it for the 'Birds.'
COMMISH: But that No. 9 hitter, especially, has to get on base. Bader was on with two HBPs and an error on Saturday and Thomas with a walk on Sunday. But no hits by either for the weekend.
