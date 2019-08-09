Subscribe for $3 for three months
Cardinals Tigers Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Drew Robinson bats against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 4, 2019, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

Many chatters questioned minor league infielder Drew Robinson's continued presence on the 40-man roster. After more than an hour of bashing the organization for hanging onto him, Gordo finally replied:

I cannot believe the rage directed at Drew Robinson. Are fans really smashing their heads into their man cave wall again and again and again, opening huge forehead gashes and a crimson flow down their face over the fact that this guy holds a spot on the 40-man roster for now? On the list of current Cardinal concerns, they has to be down in the 200s. ...

Will there be a crowd outside Busch Stadium this weekend demanding that Drew Robinson be removed from the 40-man roster? If not, why not?